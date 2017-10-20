Awuku, others at Otumfuo’s hero’s welcome after money laundering allegations

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-20

Sammy Awuku and other bigwigs of the party were at the Kumasi airport to welcome Otumfuo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508493706_734_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku and other bigwigs of the party were at the Kumasi airport on Thursday to welcome Otumfuo Osei Tutu II from his trip in Brazil.

Notable persons included Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme, Henry Nana Boakye and Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) among other party officials.

They lined up at the arrival lounge to exchange pleasantries with the monarch who was last week in the news for alleged money laundering.

Otumfuo who had traveled to the South American country for series of engagement was met at the airport with sub chiefs and his cabinet and taken through the principal streets of Kumasi

Chiefs from Kumasi used the opportunity to reaffirm their support and allegiance to the King as they joined other subjects to give him a rousing welcome

Otumfuo was in Brazil when news broke out he was alleged to be involved in some money laundering as reported by the Telegraph.

Background

A story published by the UK-based The Telegraph last week cited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for allegedly laundering an amount of £200,000 and $200,000 in cash.

The King, according to the report, was said to have summoned Mr Arthur to his home in Henley-On-Thames and handed him a bag containing the said amounts £200,000 and $200,000 in US currency with consecutive serial numbers.

However, the subsequent deposit of the cash at the Ghana International Bank triggered a money laundering alert in the City of London and Mr Arthur was suspended and then sacked following the incident, after an investigation by outside accountants Grant Thornton.

He is, however, claiming wrongful dismissal, unfair dismissal and failure to protect a whistleblower.

In his witness statement, in the case which is currently ongoing, Mr Arthur said he was not able to follow anti-money laundering rules when he accepted the cash because of the king’s status.

The bank has since cleared the King for any wrong doing and apologized for their conduct in the entire claim.