Atomic gas explosion: Tanker driver dead

The gas explosion happened on Saturday October 6, 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508500667_468_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The driver of the gas tanker that exploded at the Atomic Junction, Ussif, has died.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Gas Tanker Drivers Association, Shafiu Mohammed, in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Friday, October 20.

Mr Mohammed recounted that the drivers were in a meeting at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, October 19 when Ussif said he was thirsty and wanted to drink water.

After drinking the water “he immediately collapsed and we rushed him to the Kpone General Hospital where the doctor declared him dead”.

He, however, did not reveal the cause of the driver’s demise.

The gas explosion occurred on Saturday, October 6, killing seven people and injuring over 131 others.

قالب وردپرس

Comments