Akufo-Addo commissions 107 cadet officers into Ghana Armed Forces

2017-10-20

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has for the first time since assumption of office as President of the Republic and Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces commissioned 107 cadet officers.

At the 2017 Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade of the Regular Career Course 57 and Short Service Commission held at Teshie Military Camp, President Akufo-Addo decorated cadet officers into the Ghana Armed Forces whiles awarding some distinguished officers.

President Akufo-Addo charged the newly commissioned officers to be diligent and responsible. He also urged them not use their new roles to antagonize citizens whose taxes were used to train them.

“It is important that our new graduands remain conscious of the people they are to protect. Do not forget your responsibilities… You must at all times discharge your duties diligently,” Nana Addo said.

A total of 107 Cadet officers have been commissioned as officers by the President and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. The breakdown of the group of graduating teams is as follows;

1. Graduating Cadets, Regular Career Course 57 (Army) – 37 Officers.

2. Graduating Cadets, Regular Career Course 57 (Army), Allied Cadets – 4 Officers. 2 each from the Republic of Benin and Republic of Guinea.

3. Graduating Cadets, Regular Career Course 57 (Navy) – 9 Officers

4. Graduating Cadets, Regular Career Course 57 (Air Force) – 10 Officers

5. Graduating Cadet, Short Service Commission/ Special Duties Course 55 (Army) – 37 Officers

6. Graduating Cadet, Short Service Commission/ Special Duties Course 55 (Navy) – 2 Officers

7. Graduating Cadet, Short Service Commission/ Special Duties Course 55 (Air Force) – 8 Officers

Awards

A total 34 officers received various awards in some 27 categories. The best Allied Cadet went to C/CPL Naves Soriba, Best Female award for Regular Career Course 57 went to C/SG Officer M. Kawukumey and that of Short Service Commission/ Special Duties went to C/SGT. Asante- Mante Y.K. The best all-around Cadet award, Sword of Honor, the Highest Award, went to Senior under Officer Arthur Barnes Kwesi.