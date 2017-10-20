Africa Power Road show hits Ghana

Business News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: CDA Consult

2017-10-20

The Maroc Export organize “Africa Power Road,” hits Ghana, Sudan and Ethiopia, from October 23th to 26th.

The Africa Power Road targets stakeholders in the Electricity, Electronics, Renewable Energies, Water Supply, Sanitation, ITC, Chemical-Parachemistry, and the Transport sector.

A statement obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra signed by Ms Fatiha EL JAFRI, Responsable Département Tourisme, TAM Voyages DMC, Casablanca Morocco explained that the objective is to boost Morocco’s relations with the three countries through a win-win partnership.

“The three African countries present important investment opportunities for Moroccan companies whose products are very competitive on the continental scale.

“This mission, which will involve about a hundred Moroccan companies in several sectors, would include a varied programme, comprising a workshop to present the potential for exchanges with Ghana, Sudan and Ethiopia, meetings between the Moroccan participants and the representatives of the Government, the Institutions and the companies of the various countries visited,” the statement stated.

The “Africa Power Road,” represents an excellent opportunity for Moroccan companies to discover a new zone with high potential for their international development, drawing on the expertise and support of “Maroc Export”.

