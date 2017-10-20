6 Ghanaian pastors who spark controversy in every news headline

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Ghana is a very religious country, especially with staunch Christian believers who do not ‘mess around’ when it comes to their church leaders.

Many churches have sprung up over the last couple of years, with different ‘men of God’ preaching the gospel and amassing a large gathering of followers to join them It has however been asked whether these ‘prophets’ with their utterances and prophecies are truly working according to ‘true’ Christian values.

These are the ‘prophets’ (that we think) tend to exist a little too far on the controversial side:

Bishop Daniel Obinim

We can’t have a list of clergymen who are a tad problematic without naming the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, who has been in the news several times and never for the right reasons. From assault cases to odd miracles, Obinim has had his fair share of bad publicity.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, whose many ‘prophecies’ caused quite a stir over the last couple months, is nowadays quite shy of the spotlight.

Nicholas Osei a.k.a Prophet Kumchacha

The Heaven’s Gate Ministries general overseer has in recent weeks taken over the airwaves with many outbursts against various trending topics.

His most recent controversial conduct was the threat to sue hiplife artiste Patapaa for his ‘One Corner’ hit song.

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa-Yiadom Opambour

He also goes by Prophet ‘One’; the founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, he has on many occasions gone head-to-head with Bishop Obinim over who is more “powerful.”

Apostle Job Antwi

You may know him as the spokesperson for the Association of Virgin Pastors in Ghana. While he has not made any major prophetic revelations (yet), he has built an interesting conception about himself; from former Virgin Pastor to cleanser of the evil aftermath in Denkyira-Obuasi.

Rev. George Cyril Lutterodt

Yes, he is actually ordained but this popular self-styled relationship expert has gained a reputation for giving mind-boggling ‘Christian’ advice about love and marriages.