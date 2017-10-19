Wontumi sponsors sister of 13-year-old girl to study in Germany

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly called ‘Chairman Wontumi’ has pledged to sponsor a 15-year-old girl, Josephine Gyan-Darkwa to pursue a career in medicine in Germany for excelling in her exams.

According to Chairman Wontumi, he was impressed by Josephine’s grade and will not hesitate to pay for her education to become a medical doctor.

“I was touched when I saw the results of Josephine who equally did well so, I will also sponsor her to become the medical doctor she wants to become so she will return and help Mother Ghana,” he stated.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, also offered to sponsor the education of the youngest ever student to be admitted at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The 13-year-old first-year student Ruth Ama Gyan Darkwa is currently pursuing Mathematics.

Ruth entered St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) at age 10 and offered General Science, and continued to complete her Senior High (SHS) education at age 12 plus.

Josephine is the elder sister to Ruth.

Chairman Wontumi made the promise when he spoke on behalf of the second Lady.

He disclosed that the Second Lady will also cater for the medical expenses of the girls’ parents.

He explained that the gesture is to encourage other students to strive for the best and promised to do same for any student who excels in that regard.

“The second lady of Ghana was touched by the performance of Ruth and so she has offered to sponsor her education at KNUST and not only that, she will also cater for the medical expenses of Ruth’s parent and other expenses.

She has also promised to do same for any child who will equally excel in this regard to further his or her education,” he said.