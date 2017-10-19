Wives, children, unborn babies grabbing appointments under Akufo-Addo – Allotey Jacobs

Central Regional chairman of NDC Allotey Jacobs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508383150_134_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congres (NDC) has said it amazing how wives and unborn babies are grabbing juicy appointments under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president of the Republic of Ghana.

He says it only under the reign of the party that one particular tribe including children of the president are offered appointments left right centre.

The maverick politician Allotey Jacobs made this comment on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah.

The Central Regional party chieftain was reacting to comments attributed to Rev Prof. Martey and Prof Stephen Addae over the naked nepotism that had plagued the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.

“It is in his reign that concubines and friends are grabbing positions like nobody’s business in the country,” he said.

He noted that it is this regime that the Finance Minister has become the father of the financial institutions appointing people closer to himself and his Databank as heads of State Owned Enterprises.

This, he said, never happened under the ex-president John Dramani Mahama but elements in the NPP went to town accusing him of the ‘family and friends’ government.

