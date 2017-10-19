We’re now at peace with NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw – CVM

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-19

Members of the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) have revealed that they are now at peace with the Director-General and management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

It could be recalled that the CVM appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate activities of the Acting Director-General of the NLA, Mr Kofi Osei Ameyaw.

According to the group, the NLA boss “lacks consistency,” because barely six months into office, he had allegedly presented a request to the newly constituted board to approve the payment of GHC15, 000, 000 to Merlin Gaming Limited as judgment debt when the company had no contract with the NLA.

The group alleged that the Mr. Osei-Ameyaw “presented the said settlement for approval and payment at the very first official business meeting of the newly constituted Board, which was held on or around July 28, 2017.

A statement issued on Wednesday October 18, 2017 and signed by its President and Founder, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku indicated that the CVM has withdrawn their petition against the Director-General of NLA, Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and promised to work at peace with NLA.

CVM also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders for their respective positive actions and results-oriented decisions on the various petitions they submitted to them.

The group also commended the Board and Management of the National Lottery Authority for making some resolutions that will help the operations of Banker-to-Banker Lottery in Ghana.

“NLA resolution to accept to legalize and regulate the operations of Banker-to-Banker Lottery in Ghana in accordance with the vision of President Akufo-Addo”

The group has, therefore, hinted that they would continue to monitor, evaluate and criticise the performance of Mr. Osei-Ameyaw and the Board in order for them to work strictly in accordance with the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

Below is the full statement

CVM is Now at Peace with the NLA & Kofi Osei-Ameyaw

First and foremost, we would like to thank the Presidency, Ministry of Finance, the Finance Committee of Parliament, the Board and Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for their respective positive actions and results-oriented decisions on the various petitions we submitted to them.

The CVM would like to state on record that we have withdrawn our Petition against Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director-General of NLA and we are now at peace with the Board and Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) due to the:

1. NLA resolution to accept to legalize and regulate the operations of Banker-to-Banker Lottery in Ghana in accordance with the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

2. NLA resolution to suspend the implementation of the Lotto Courts which were established by the Former President John Mahama in 2013/2014. NPP Government has no business to implement the bad policies of the NDC Government.

3. NLA acceptance to create and subsequently launch their own Platform in November 2017.

4. NLA resolution to re-introduce the 25% Commission in November 2017.

5. NLA decision not to pay the GHS 15,000, 000 & GHS 87, 000, 000 to Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited as judgement debt.

6. NLA resolution to paid into the Consolidated Fund on monthly basis and also refrain from taking monies from the Consolidated Fund to pay the deficit in the Lotto Account.

7. NLA resolution to transfer all the NDC Mafia Cartel at the NLA who does not share the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

CVM will continue to monitor, evaluate and criticize the performance of Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Board and Management of the National Lottery Authority in order for them to work strictly in accordance with the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

….Signed….

Razak Kojo Opoku (CVM Founder & President)