We can’t tell when gas stations will be reopened – Gas Marketers Association

Bernard Owuridu says gas stations were shut down to pave way for internal scrutiny and maintenance

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association says it cannot tell when its member will resume operations at their respective outlets to serve consumers.

PRO of the Association, Bernard Owuridu, explained that they have shut down gas stations to pave way for internal scrutiny and maintenance.

According to him, they have constituted a technical team which is yet to finish its work and advice them when to open to serve consumers following the new Cabinet directive.

“We are waiting for them to bring us their results but we never gave them timelines as we want to give them the free hand to carry out the mandate given them,” he told Joy News’ Evans Mensah on Newsnight, Wednesday.

He added that they are not doing it as a sign of showing any displeasure following the new government directives to their members.

Mr Owuridu explained that members of the Association had a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on cabinet’s directive on their operations.

He said it was at the meeting that some of the members raised concerns about the closure of some outlets by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

“After listening to these members who have been affected by the closures, we felt there was the need amongst us to do some of the things that are of concern to the NPA.

“We constituted a technical team and we gave it the mandate to check the integrity with our installation as well as some safety issue,” he said.



According to him, they do not have the itinerary of the NPA because “as at the time we had our meeting we had about 21 of our outlets which have been closed down.”

Mr Owuridu said it would have helped if they knew this so as to know how to strategise and help consumers by providing service to them.

He, however, said because the Association does not know when the NPA is likely to finish its operation, they have to hold on for the maintenance audit team to finish its work before they can serve consumers.