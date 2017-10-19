Waakye, Koko sellers will have address – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the launch of the National Digital Property Address System will reduce the risk profile of people and improve their access to financial services.

Speaking at the launch of the system in Accra Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said:“With this new system, the location of the blue kiosk, the ‘waakye’ seller or the ‘koko’ seller will have an address,” the president stressed, noting that “the Property Addressing System also means that the ‘koko’ seller can now open a bank account.”

He also explained the new system will give impetus to create an avenue for new businesses, and aid systematic revenue collection.

“With this new system, every property in Ghana will have an address and can be accounted for,” Akufo-Addo stated, adding the era when landmarks or food joints were used to give directions is over.

He urged relevant institutions to strategize and “liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Ghana Post, who are the custodians and administrators of the system, to leverage on this technology to enhance their operations.”

“Today marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. We are launching a solution to our problems because it’s a trustworthy database of addresses,” he told the gathering.

The system which is expected to ease the search of location in the country and boost emergency service delivery will aid government policies, planning and accurate data for service delivery.

Vokacom, a Ghanaian information technology firm, designed the system and it is partnering the Ghana Post Company Limited to roll it out, with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), expected to host the data.

The system

The system is location-based and it is expected to provide an effective means of addressing every location and place in the country, including undeveloped parcels of land, using an information technology application (app).

The app will generate a unique code for every property or location in Ghana, using the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology.

A national address registry will be imbedded into the system to enable individuals to validate their home and business addresses for easy direction and identification purposes.