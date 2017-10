General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-19

Stories making headlines on the front pages of major newspapers



Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic:

-No more reference to ‘Blue kiosk’….As Prez launches digital addressing system

-K.T. Hammond accuses Ameri Energy of short-changing Ghana

-EU supports food security in ECOWAS countries

Daily Guide:

-Nana Addo launches ‘Jack where are you’

-Ameri hot over $510m deal

-I’m sad says CID boss