Time to forgive Kwabena Agyapong – B/A NPP members beg

Some constituency and polling station executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Brong Ahafo Region, have petitioned the party’s hierarchy for the reinstatement of its suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The petitioners contend that, Mr. Agyei Agyapong’s conduct towards the party even after his indefinite suspension in 2015, manifests an unwavering loyalty, which must be commended.

The NPP suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr. Agyapong in 2015, after they were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Mr. Afoko and Mr. Crabbe, subsequently filed a suit over their suspension, but both suits were thrown out by the court.

Unlike the two, Mr. Agyepong, did not seek a legal action.

Despite the suspension, Mr. Agyapong has been sighted several times at NPP gatherings, most recently at the party’s national delegate’s conference in Cape Coast in the Central Region in August.

These constituency polling station executives also say the suspended General Secretary remains a resource to the party.

“Regardless of his suspension, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, avails himself for party activities and even attended the party’s conference at cape coast. In our opinion, the party supporters and stalwarts’ warm reaction at the conference to Mr. Agyepong, is a clear indication that we have healed our wounds after the party’s sweet victory last year which he played a part in,” their petition said.

The acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, is likely to disagree with them as he has said in the past that it will not be advisable to reinstate suspended executives of the party, who in his view, did not contribute to the party’s victory in the 2016 general elections.

Find below the full petition

APPEAL TO THE NATIONAL COUNCIL TO REINSTATE KWABENA AGYEI AGYEPONG AS THE ELECTED GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY ——————————————————————————————————————————————— We the undersigned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Brong Ahafo Region wish to add our voices to the numerous appeals made to the National Council (NC) of the great elephant party NPP, to reconsider reinstating the elected General Secretary to his position.

As it is known to the rank and file of our dear party and the general public, the National Executive Committee of the party upon by the Disciplinary Committee’s recommendation, suspended Mr. Kwabena Agyei AGYEPONG on the 10th of December, 2015.

We humbly state the following reasons for our call for the reinstatement: Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong’s conduct after his suspension has met the commendation of members our party including those who petitioned the Disciplinary Committee for his suspension.

It is also a public knowledge that Mr.Kwabena Agyei Agyepong supported several distressed constituencies across the country notably the Brong Ahafo, Upper West, Upper East, Northern Region and Ashanti Region in the lead up to the 2016 general elections. Even though he was suspended, his commitment to the party’s electoral victory was commendable. This puts no doubts on his commitment and loyalty to our party.

Regardless of his suspension, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, avail himself for party activities and even attended the party’s conference at cape coast. In our opinion, Mr Agyepong embrace by party supporters and stalwarts at the conference, is a clear indication that we have healed our wounds after the party’s sweet victory last year which he played part. On this note

We the Brong Ahafo members of the new patriotic party mostly constituency and polling station executives therefore wish to appeal to the National Council to let the Tamale votes count by reinstating Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong to his position as the elected General Secretary of the party. We hope our appeal would meet your favorable response.

Respectively Submitted.

Yours faithfully, Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo 055656580