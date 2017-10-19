Step-by-step guide: How to register on Digital Address system, other things to know

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

2017-10-19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the National Digital Address System, “ghanapostGPS” in Accra.

In partnership with the Communications Ministry and Ghana Post, the system is expected to give the country an accurate database of addresses.

The launch of the National Digital Property Addressing System is a fulfilment of one of the campaign promises made by the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 general elections.

At the launch of the system on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said that “we have stayed true to this commitment, and reaffirmed it in this year’s Asempa Budget. From today, every land or property will be assigned a unique identifier. This will facilitate improved ownership data and unique identification of properties and persons. A proper addressing of properties will ensure efficient delivery of services for economic development.”

“With this new system, every property in Ghana will have an address and can be accounted for, including the location of the blue kiosk, the ‘waakye’ seller or the ‘koko’ seller. The Property Addressing System also means that the ‘koko’ seller can now open a bank account, as he or she will be able to meet the basic requirement to access loan facilities from a bank. The ‘koko’ seller, like many other small businesses, can also grow his or her business,”he added.

Here’s how to register on the address system:

Step 1

Go to the Google play store on your Android.

Step 2

Search for Ghana Post

Step 3

Download and install the App

Step 4

Open the app

Step 5

Provide your name and telephone number as requested by the App

From there, you can by entering the name of a location, gets its address. In case the address of your desired location has not already been entered into the system, you can do so by clicking on the ‘Save location’ button.

The App is yet to be integrated into the IOS Apple App store for iPhones.

But the app offers other benefits. For instance, if you want to share the address, know the street your address is located, the route to the location and map of the area, you can get that easily.

How to share location

If you want to share your location with your contacts or friends, click the share button.

Street

This provides a pictorial view of the street of your location.

Route to the location

Provides direction from your location to your destination and allows you to choose which app to use to complete the process

Map of the area

This button provides a map for your location