STC asked to suspend operations at Asafo Terminal

VIP prevented STC from loading its buses with passengers

Intercity STC has been instructed to suspend its operations at the Asafo Lorry Terminal following the impasse between its management and VIP.

The instruction came up after representatives from VIP Bus company, STC, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and GPRTU met on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Kumasi.

Some members of STC and VIP clashed at the Asafo market on Monday when the former decided to relocate to the market to increase boost in its revenues after rebranding.

The Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah in a statement said the government will always support the private sector which is the engine of growth.

‘At this point, it is important to call for calm and peace at the Asafo Lorry Terminal. The Intercity STC will suspend the intended operation of its buses at the Asafo market terminal while the differences among the various groups in the area are resolved to bring peace to the Asafo terminal,’ the statement stated.

It came to light that the STC had not purchased any land at Asafo terminal but had the plans of partnering with the transport operators at the terminal in a bid to improve the new face of STC.