Samira Bawumia offers sponsorship to 13-year-old KNUST student

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-18

The second lady of Ghana was touched by the performance of Ruth <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508374927_836_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has offered to sponsor the education of the 13-year-old SHS student Ruth Gyan-Darkwa to further her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In an address on behalf of the second lady, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) said the gesture is to encourage Ghanaian students to strive for the best and promised to do same for any student who excelled in that regard.

“The second lady of Ghana was touched by the performance of Ruth and so she has offered to sponsor her education at KNUST and not only that, she will also cater for the medical expenses of Ruth’s parent and other expenses.

She has also promised to do same for any child who will equally excel in this regard to further his or her education”.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi also pledged to sponsor 15-year-old, Josephine Gyan-Darkwa, sister of Ruth who also excelled in the exams and wants to pursue a career in medicine in Germany to become a medical doctor.

“I was touched when I saw the results of Josephine who equally did well so I will also sponsor her to become the medical doctor she wants to become so she will return and help Mother Ghana”.

The sisters and their parents expressed their gratitude to the second lady and Chairman Wontumi for their support and promised to make them proud by taking their books serious.