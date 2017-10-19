Reinstate Kwabena Agyapong now – Polling station Executives

Some constituency and polling station executives of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Brong Ahafo region have petitioned the party’s hierarchy to reinstate suspended General secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

According to the petitioners, Agyapong has shown unwavering loyalty despite his suspension from the party, hence their call for his reinstatement.

The NPP suspended both its National Chairman and General Secretary, in the run-up to the 2016 general elections for alleged misconduct.

But the petitioners contend that the suspended General Secretary remains a great asset to the party and must not be neglected.

A polling station Coordinator in the Tano-North constituency, Frederick Ansah-Bonah said the conduct of Agyapong even after his suspension shows his unquestionable loyalty to the ruling NPP.