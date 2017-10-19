Pupils of Tapa Amanya RC in Volta Region sit on stones to learn

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-10-19

Students have no desks, black boards, chairs, and their biggest headache is the snakes <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508446805_865_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There are no classrooms or desks but pupils of Tapa Amanya Roman Catholic School primary school in the Volta region but pupils of the school are determined to access formal education.

Crowded in a small bamboo made structure, the pupils hungry for education sit on stones others on the bare floor to learn.

While other students may be wondering when the government will bring the free laptops promised, pupils in this school have more grave worries.

They have no desks, black boards, chairs, and their biggest headache is the snakes.

Some of the students who spoke o Adomonline.com’s photo journalist, Gershon Mortey said the situation is affecting their education.

They appealed for support to enable them compete with their peers in the urban area.

“We don’t have teachers. We want the government to give us teachers so that those in primary six can go to their class. Some are sitting in threes. We are merged together. We are joined by the class 5 and 6. We learn class six subjects and it’s difficult to understand…”

Headmaster of the school, Emmanuel Owusu said the situation was seriously affecting effective teaching and learning in the school.

“We use bamboo for the fence. Last time it fell on one of the kids. We have not had any help. We called on the government. Some of them made promises but we have been looking forward and it doesn’t seem to come true…”

Mr. Owusu noted that, during this rainy season teaching and learning at the school is seriously affected as classes are suspended.

The Tapa Amanya headmaster also said they lacked text books and have to use his own pocket money to buy to enable him teach the pupils.

Mr. Emmanuel Owusu appealed to government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid to secure the future of the pupils in the school.

Also, Gyasihene in Tapa Amanya, Nana Kwabena Mentah said the town has recorded a high number of school dropouts because the town has been neglected by the central government.

“It’s sad taking your child to school and knowing very well that they sit on the ground to learn. The teachers teach but the welfare of the kids is misplaced. No one seems to be bothered…”he maintained.

Nana Kwabena Mentah called on government to provide the school with teaching and learning materials to make the school attractive to the children in the area.