Poultry farmers pressurize government for compensation

The Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana has blamed recent comments of selling unwholesome poultry to consumers on frustration of its members.

A section of the farmers have warned they may be compelled to sell infested birds to the public if the government fails to pay their outstanding compensations.

Government is yet to clear the 1.8 million cedis compensation owed poultry farmers for the destruction of some sixty-three thousand birds infested with bird flu.

The farmers explained that the then NDC administration under whose tenure the destruction was made, promised to pay them last year November, but nothing was heard until their exit.

The visibly frustrated and angry farmers noted that if steps are not taken to address the issues of compensation payment on schedule, they will be left with no choice than to sell flu infected chickens to the unsuspecting public anytime there is an outbreak.

Vice President of the Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, Napoleon Agyeman Oduro tells Citi Business News government must act swiftly to avert any harm.

“The rationale behind the compensation payment for bird flu is to avoid farmers selling sick birds to the public. The victims are angry. They have not received compensation for their losses so every rationale human being will assume that well if government refuses to pay compensations which is globally accepted, then the conclusion is that farmers should sell unwholesome birds when they detect that the birds are sick” he defended.

Although he clarifies the statement is farfetched, he believes government must live to its promise and ensure the compensations are granted the distressed farmers.

“Nobody wants this to happen so we have to do all we can to compensate the victims. We will not defend our farmer but we want to say that it is out of frustration. He has a family to care for and has been out of business for the past three years so government should be considerate” he said.