Police must arrest members of Kumasi Youth Association – Kweku Baako

2017-10-18

Seasoned journalist Kweku Baako has asked the Police to arrest all individuals who locked up the office of Daily Guide newspaper at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Kweku Baako described the act by the perpetrators as “nonsense” and strongly called for stringent actions to be taken to ensure sanity in the Region.

The Daily Guide newspaper office in Kumasi was on Wednesday morning reportedly locked by some youth group calling themselves Kumasi Youth Association.

The group, according to a notice, issued a stern warning to the management of Daily Guide to render an apology to the King of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu or face their wrath.

They reportedly attacked the media house for reporting on the recent money laundering issue involving the Asantehene.

In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, a reporter for the paper Ernest Kofi Adu recounted that “we came to the office this morning to see that our office has been locked by the guys who call themselves Kumasi Youth Association. They are saying that until we retract our story and go to Manhyia to apologize to the King, they will permanently shut down the office”.

Earlier, the Chief News Editor of Daily Guide, Alhaji A.R. Gomda told Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of PeaceFM’s “Kokrokoo” Morning Show that they received a “distress call” from their staff in Kumasi, regarding the incident prompting him (Gomda) to contact the police for help. He was however quick to add that, their checks indicated Manhyia Palace had no knowledge of the action of the group.

Speaking to the issue on the same platform, Mr. Baako stated that such impudent behaviour shouldn’t be allowed to fester in the Region.

“Is Ashanti Region not part of the Republic of Ghana? So, what are talking about? What are we talking about? Is Asante outside the Ghanaian jurisdiction?” he questioned.

To him, the Police should immediately launch a search for the members of the youth group.

“We shouldn’t tolerate that one bit. They must search for the people and arrest them. They have no right to do that…The Police must effect an arrest. They should arrest them. What nonsense is that?” he fumed.