NPP Women Org. backs attack on School Feeding Pgrm Office

The Northern regional women organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Amama Seidu has endorsed and commended the party youth group – The ‘Burma Camp’ for violently locking up the office of the School Feeding Programme on Monday.

She’s accused the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Djaba of using the party to settle political score.

Hajia Amama in angry tirade thrash talked Madam Otiko and said she was elated that the youth carried out the action of throwing out the workers and blocking access to official documents.

She went on to accuse the Gender Minister of tribalism, dubious appointment and dividing the women group in the region.

According to her, the action of the youth would force the party leadership to revisit discussion on the welfare of the School Feeding program under Madam Djaba and appealed to President to detach the Programme from the ministry.

Hajia Amama said Madam Otiko appointed caterers and Zonal coordinators at same time indicating further the Minister sidelined regional women organizers and packed the programme with constituency women organizers who are all her tribe mates.

Chaos beset the programme four months ago when the party regional chairman, Bugri Naabu led an alliance of women organizers of the party in the region, to disrupt a meeting held by the minister with another women wing, in Tamale following accusations she was supporting a candidate for the regional coordinator post of the program. The chairman was rooting for a different candidate for the same position.

Though, following an exhaustive deliberations, the choice of Bugri Naabu was chosen, Madam Otiko has since failed to set up good working relationship with her regional officer.

On Monday, a youth group of the party organized a news conference accusing the Gender Minister of sidestepping the authority of the regional coordinator and said it was the power of the regional coordinator to appoint Zonal coordinators and Caterers.

The youth then invaded the Regional Coordinating council and locked up the office of the programme and urging the regional coordinator to stand down if Otiko would not accord her the respect.

The NPP regional women’s leader praised the vandalism by the youth and said it will bring the attention of national leadership to find lasting resolution to the confusion that continues to gripped the programme in the region.