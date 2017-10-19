NPP communicator’s house burnt; cash, other items reduced to ashes

Prince Aboagye’s house reduced to ashes at Okurase <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508431549_477_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 4-bedroom house of a member of the Eastern Regional Communications team of the New Patriotic Party, Prince Aboagye was earlier Thursday morning reduced to ashes at Okurase, a suburb of Koforidua, in the Eastern Regional capital.

Cause of the fire is not immediately known according to the victim who confirmed the incident to mynewsgh.com via telephone.

“I was in the studio at Kingdom FM when someone kept calling me. I thought it was one of the usual calls so I resisted attempts to pick. When later the calls kept coming from others, I picked only to be told my house was on fire. I rushed there to be greeted with the unfortunate incident. Infact I have lost virtually everything and an undisclosed amount except the clothes I wore to the studio”, a worried Prince Aboagye disclosed.

According to him, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service saved the inferno from gutting adjourning structures but added that no one was injured in the process.

