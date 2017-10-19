No deal between Spio-Garbrah & Mahama ahead of NDC flag-bearership race

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Officers of former President John Dramani Mahama and former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, have dismissed rumours making rounds that both leaders have reached an agreement to support each other ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag-bearership race.

A statement signed and issued by the office of Dr. Spio-Garbrah and copied to Today in Accra yesterday, explained that there cannot be a deal, especially that the NDC is in the re-organisation process and no declaration has been made by both parties with regard to the flag-bearership race.

‘There is no deal. The re-organisation of the party should be the ultimate goal for all and sundry to ensure a formidable party ahead of 2020, the Office of Dr. Spio-Garbrah said.

To this end, the two offices called on all NDC faithful(s) to support the re-organisation process to build a formidable party ahead of 2020.

The office of former President John Mahama could however, not deny supporting the candidature of Dr. Spio-Garbrah and former President John Mahama contesting the flag-bearership race.



