New Regions: We’ll deliver – Brobbey

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-19

Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey is the chair for the nine-member commission

Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, a retired justice of the Supreme Court appointed to chair the nine-member Commission of Inquiry as part of preparations for the creation of new regions in the country, has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the task assigned them will be delivered on time.

The Commission, which was inaugurated on Thursday, October 19 at the seat of government has the following members: Dr Grace Bediako, a former government statistician; Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Saleh, Ameer, Missionary in-charge of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana; Prof Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, former Vice Chancellor of the KNUST; Ms Gladys Gillian Naadu, a local governance expert; Mr Robert Ajene, retired Director of Education; Dr David Wellington Essaw, Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Coast; Prof George Owusu, Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and Ms Josephine Hughes, a legal practitioner.

President Akufo-Addo, while inaugurating the Commission said: “There exist significant evidence that the demand for the creation of the new regions was not made to me alone, but also to other political leaders. It is instructive to note that in the course of the 2016 campaign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party, the party pledged to facilitate the creation of five new regions had the party been successful at the 2016 elections.

“In the course of the 2016 campaign, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), now ruling party, also pledged the creation of four regions. This clearly demonstrates that there is a unity of minds of the two major parties on the need for the creation of new administrative regions.”

He added: “Indeed, one of the issues that came to the fore during the discussions at the meeting I held here at the Flagstaff House with my predecessors, the three former Presidents of the Republic – Their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama – was the substantial demands for the creation of new regions. The issue was discussed at length.

“Since I assumed office, many traditional authorities, civil society organisations and responsible citizens have also voiced their support for the creation of new regions.”

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Commission after the inauguration, Justice Brobbey said : “On behalf of the commission members and on my own behalf, I express our sincere gratitude to the president not only for the confidence reposed in us but also for the honour done to us by appointing us to serve on this commission.

“We are conscious of the fact that a lot of work would be required to since the exercise involved virtually the entire nation but considering the array of experience and knowledgeable people appointed to the commission we assure the president that not only good job will be done but the job will be done within the stipulated time in the constitution.”