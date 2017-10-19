Muntawakilu hails Aduana Stars for winning League title

Former Hearts goalie Muntawakilu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508418131_258_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Hearts of Oak shot stopper Muntawakilu Seidu says Aduana Stars deserve all the plaudits for emerging winners of the Ghana Premier League and must be applauded.

To him, The Ogya Boys missed out on the title last season, surrendering it to Wa All Stars but their preseason preparations this season demonstrated they were in for the title.

The former Ghana U20 goalie added that he wasn’t disappointed both his former clubs Kotoko and Hearts couldn’t win the title since the Dormaa Ahenkro side deserved it better.

“Am not disappointed both my former clubs – Kotoko and Hearts – couldn’t win the league. Aduana Stars deserved to win the title,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Last season, Aduana Stars showed that they were in for the title but it slipped to Wa All Stars in the last game of the season.

“But they demonstrated from day one with their preseason preparations that they will win the title this season. For me, we must applaud them because they fought for it and they’ve gotten what they world for,” he added.

Aduana Stars have already win the league despite the ultimate matches yet to be played with AshGold welcoming them to the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

