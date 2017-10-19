MPs trade accusations as the world marks Global Hand Washing Day

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The floor of parliament was a sight to behold as the world marked the Global Hand Washing Day.

It all began when the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda, took to the floor to make a statement.

The bone of contention was whether Ghanaians adopt thorough measures when cleaning the hands.

The minister went ahead to demonstrate the preferred way of washing of hands, after which members of the house made submissions on the matter.

He revealed that per the findings of scientific research, washing one’s hands with soap prevents diseases; and it is a better option, compared to the purchase of medications for the purposes of restoring health.

Some MPs literally accused each other of bad hand washing habits.

The MPs then collectively agreed that a substantial number of them failed to adopt appropriate measures with regard to the washing of hands.

In a bid to adopt a healthier lifestyle, they agreed on a number of objectives.

Their submissions ranged from the provision of water and soap, especially at places of convenience.

The Ministry of Water Resources, as well as the assemblies, were tasked with the job of providing water and soap in all the basic schools in the country; this, they added, would enable the pupils to make use of them, especially after engaging in extracurricular activities.

The MPs were also tasked with the job of leading the crusade in their various constituencies, so that people would always remember to wash their hands before eating, as well as after using places of convenience.

The MP for Effutu, Alex Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the board chairman of the Ghana Water Company, assured his colleague MPs that the company was doing all it can to ensure that every one in Ghana has access to safe drinking water.

He then used the opportunity to call on all Ghanaians to ensure that water bills are paid on time.