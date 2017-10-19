LIVESTREAMING: Parliament deliberates on issues regarding NCA Sanctions

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

George Andah is Deputy Communications Minister

Discussions on the National Communications Authority (NCA)’s sanctions of some selected media houses are currently underway in Parliament.

The communications ministry headed by Ursula Owusu is before the house and presenting the issues as they are to members. Deputy Minister, George Andah is defending his ministry, his argument being the fact that the NCA’s decision falls within the legal framework and depicts the rule of law.

He explains that prior to the sanctions, letters were forwarded to the said media houses responding to Hon. Ayariga. He added that the media houses have been given the opportunity to write to the Ministry to relay their concerns and present their case.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) sanctioned a total of 131 FM Authorisation Holders found to have committed various infractions pertaining to their authorisations to operate as contained in Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

A further 13 FM Authorisation Holders have been issued with reprieves as pertains to their authorisations.