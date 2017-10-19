Level of partisanship in Ghana sickening – Ayariga

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

A former Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Mahama Ayariga has bemoaned the “sickening” level of partisanship permeating the Ghanaian society.

“That’s one thing that we need to deal with in this country,” the Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP) stated on Starr Chat Wednesday with Bola Ray.

“The level of partisanship that you’d see around is sickening to some extent. It is sickening the level of partisanship that there is a change in government and in almost every organisation, there is almost like a purge of the organisation of all elements, people of political persuasion of the previous regime. It doesn’t matter their level of competence and it sends a very very negative signal,” he added.

He said when late president John Evans Atta Mills took over in 2009 he was under intense pressure to fire people suspected to be from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but the late president had to fight “hard” to resist, earning him the father for all tag, indicated Mr. Ayariga.

“Now NPP takes over and everybody has to leave. Do you know what it does? The next person to lead the NDC in government is going to have a very difficult problem…how is the person going to convince members of the party to allow him to maintain the policy that Professor John Evans Atta Mills maintained,” he added.