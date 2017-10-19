Leave social media and register as members – Anyidoho to NDC sympathizers

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must get themselves out of social media platforms as the party rolls out measures to re-register all its members and sympathizers manually.

“Leave Facebook, Whatsapp, and others. Go to branches and polling stations to get yourself involved in activities there to register for your membership”, Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho has directed.

“Please leave there and go down”, he appealed to supporters and sympathizers on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM’s morning show hosted by Kofi Asante Enning as the party announced the cancellation of it biometric membership registration.

“… After that, we can come back to reactivate. Only those whose names will be on the register are those who will have the opportunity to take part in our internal elections”, Mr. Koku Anyidoho explained.

The NDC has announced that it is conducting a fresh registration exercise for its members across the country after a frustrating experience with the biometric method which caused disaffection among various ranks leading to its disgraceful defeat in the 2016 polls.

At a press conference Tuesday, the party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, said the biometric roll “did not meet the standards required to make it qualified to be a biometric register”.

The party has, therefore, announced the cancellation of the register urging members to get themselves re-registered for the forthcoming internal contests.