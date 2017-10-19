Kwaku Bonsam to lead demo against ‘dangerous’ gas station

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-10-19

Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508437280_27_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is lacing his boots to lead the people of Akomadan Afrancho to demonstrate against the citing of a gas filing station in the area.

According to him, residents around living around the ‘dangerous’ gas filing station always smell gas creating fear and panic.

Kwaku Bonsam said the gas filing station in the area is a ticking time bomb which could exploded at any time.

His comment follows the deadly gas explosion at Atomic junction near Madina in Accra which claimed seven lives and injured many.

Government has taken measures to ensure such unfortunate situation is averted but it has been opposed vehemently by gas operators.

But Kwaku Bonsam on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday flayed the gas operators described them as selfish.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose real name is Stephen Osei Mensah said he has been scarred for life due to a gas explosion.

He said his transformation began one night in 1986, when he was 19.

Kwake Bonsam said he was carrying a lantern near his home and accidentally walked into the path of an open gas line. The flame triggered an explosion.

He was released from the hospital with extensive burn scars on his face and torso.

But he was ostracized for his appearance so he had to drop out of school and found work as a mechanic in the Suame Magazine, a bustling industrial district outside Kumasi, the regional capital.

Based on this backdrop, Kwaku Bonsam said he does not want any indigene in his town to go through his ordeal hence the decision to demonstrate.

“I’m a victim of gas explosion and I don’t want anyone at Akomadan Afranchoto go through. I have had several surgeries to fix my face because I have the money how about those who don’t have?” he quizzed.

The popular fetish priest said they have written to the police at Akomadan to give them the green light for the protest.

Kwaku Bonsam also commended government for the bold initiative to halt the incessant gas explosions in the country.