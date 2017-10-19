Kumasi Youth lock up Daily Guide office over Otumfuo report

The offices of the Daily Guide newspaper in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has been locked up Wednesday by some faceless individuals believed to be members of the Kumasi Youth Association.

The invasion by the youth group is reportedly in connection with the recent alleged case of money laundering in the UK which was widely published in the local media involving the, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The group contended that the recent publication by the private newspaper had defamed the Asantehene, hence their action.

A reporter with the private newspaper, Ernest Adu told Kasapafmonline.com that:“we came to office this morning to find our offices locked with notices saying that we should apologize to Otumfuo, else they will permanently shut down the office.”

Meanwhile, management of Ghana International Bank has debunked media reports suggesting the Bank’s case of the alleged money laundering held against the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.