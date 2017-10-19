Koku Anyidoho is a liar, I didn’t say I will not contest my position – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described as lies claims by Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho that, he is no longer interested in contesting the current position he occupies.

Mr. Anyidoho is reported to have said to party sympathizers his boss is no longer interested in the contest and has given him his blessings to succeed him.

But speaking on an Accra based radio station Wednesday afternoon, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he has never mentioned to anyone he was no longer interested in retaining the position. He said the claim by his deputy is nothing but lies because he has not directed him to speak for him.

“I have not mandated him to speak for him especially because he is not my aide and has not given him any greenlight to speak,” he said.

“As it stands now, I have not said anywhere that will relinquish my position and rather seek that of the chairmanship, I have never said anything like that,” he added.

When he was asked if he has spoken to his deputy about the claim, Mr Asiedu Nketia said they are on the same platform and so whatever he has to say has been communicated, so there is no need for him to say anything again.

He said the so-called revelation he was no longer interested created panic among some party members who said calling him to express reservations about the purported claim.

The report also quoted Mr Anyidoho as saying he has received the blessings of his boss to contest the seat, but he said that is never true.

“This is not a royal stool where because a relative is dead one should inherit, it is not like that,” he said.

He maintains anyone who is interested in contesting the seat should be bold and come forward, instead of using his name to create needless confusion among party faithfuls, especially his base.