It’s sad ‘lying’ Spio-Garbrah wants to be Ghana’s President – Nana Obiri Boahen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lashed out former Trades Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah for describing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as an ethnocentric party ever in the history of the country.

“It is intellectually dishonest for Dr. Spio-Garbrah to say NPP is an ethnocentric party”, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen stated.

“It very sad that people who want to become Presidents of this country are now lying their way out. …so- called intellect is supposed to know better and not be mischievous because of politics”.

“Dr. Spio-Garbrah should not bury his intellect in politics”, outspoken Nana Obiri Boahen urged the NDC presidential candidate hopeful.

Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah labeled NPP as an ethnic-based party having been in power for only eight months indicating that it is not surprising senior members of the party claim only five regions are capable for producing Presidents.

The NDC presidential candidate hopeful accused the NPP of being tribalistic in appointing persons to head some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in government.

Speaking on the sidelines of his party’s announcement of some major decisions from the Kwesi Botchwey report, Dr. Spio-Garbrah insisted that the NDC is the only party in Ghana that is really nationalistic in representation.

“It’s a national party that on a normal day has more supporters than NPP because it’s a national party,” he was quoted.

But responding to the claims on Kumasi-based Nhyira Fm on Wednesday, Nana Obiri Boahen diffused the assertion NPP is an ethnocentric party as claimed by leading members of the opposition NDC.

“NPP is not an ethnocentric party. It is a mass party”, Nana Obiri Boahen insisted in an interview hosted by Kofi Asante Enning.