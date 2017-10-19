IGP failed to defend me against Ken Agyapong – Fmr CID Boss

Outgoing Former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Bright Oduro, has said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) COP David Asante -Apeatu left him to his own fate when he came under sustained attack from maverick politician, Ken Agyapong.

According to him, he was counting on the IGP, to give him (Bright Oduro) the clearance to respond to the spurious allegation that had been leveled against him, after he indicated his willingness to do so.

”I was in the service as Director-General CID, and it should have been the police that should have responded to the tantrums. But there was no action from our end even though on some occasions I spoke to the IGP and said the man should be invited and we should also respond but we felt that he’ll stop and we didn’t on our part respond to the allegations he made against me,” he told Joy FM.

COP Oduro was abruptly asked to proceed on leave last Friday, October 13, 2017, three months ahead of his retirement on January 3, 2018.

He has been replaced by Deputy Director of CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, whose tenure starts Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has alleged many times on different media platforms that COP Oduro has been protecting and shielding land guards and other criminals.

Last Thursday, Ken Agyapong vowed on his own radio station, Oman FM that he’ll ensure COP Bright Oduro is sacked from office.