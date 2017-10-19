Government releases funds for payment of NSS allowances

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Henry Nana Boakye has confirmed that government has released funds for the payment of allowances due Service Personnel who were posted to their various workplaces last month.

According to him, this is not the first time the allowances of service personnel have been delayed explaining that it has to go through certain processes to weed out ghost names.

“Are you telling me that this is the first time service personnel have not received their allowances months after posting? We have to ensure that processes are followed so that we do don’t encounter ghost names”, he revealed.

Revealing the difficulty in disbursing of money he said:”We have more than 100,000 personnel and we needed to do thorough auditing, to make sure those posted to the various institutions are really at post”.

“We should also make sure their supervisors have also confirmed they are at workplace. The NSS is doing all these to reduce corruption and ghost names from our list of employees”. He reiterated.

He stated that, management of the scheme could be prosecuted for financial loss to the state if they are not able to do all the necessary auditing.

Nana B, however confirmed that the government has already released funds for August, September and October allowances of the personnel but failed to disclose when exactly the money would be credited into the accounts of the personnel.

“There is the possibility for them to receive their allowances for the three months very soon after the auditing is done”. He hinted