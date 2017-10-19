Government never sponsored supporters to India – Pius Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzidze, Deputy Sports Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508419393_675_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Ghana, Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide has debunked rumors circulating around in the media that Government sponsored the Ghanaian fans to India.

Almost forty supporters left Ghana on Monday to Mumbai-India to back and cheer the Black Starlets in their 2-0 win over Niger in the U17 World Cup round of 16 game.

Speculations were that those people were foot soldiers who have been sponsored by the Government but the Minister has debunked that assertion by revealing that they had sponsorship for the fans who went.

“The money used to sponsor the fans to India were not from Government coffers, we got it from individuals and companies.”Hadzide told footballmadeinghana.com

“The private sector and individuals are helping us to get our fans to India to support the Starlets,”

Ghana will play against Mali in the quarter finals of the tournament on Saturday after defeating Niger 2-0.

