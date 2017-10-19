Ghana’s Free SHS laudable – UK Envoy

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker has lauded the New Patriotic Party government’s Free Senior High School policy.

The policy which kicked off about a month ago has led to an increase of over 90,000 children who have entered secondary school this academic year who otherwise would have dropped out at that stage.

Speaking in an interview with Morning Starr host Francis Abban, Mr. Walker stated his government backs the initiative and prays for its sustainability.

“Free SHS is a good thing,” the UK envoy said on Thursday on Starr 103.5FM.

He stressed that the British government is in support of any policy which will broaden the base of education in Ghana.

“I think more and more work to broaden the base of education is key,” Mr. Walker averred, adding, “It’s really important to carry on with the process and we support it.”

The Akufo-Addo government is committing GHC1billion into the programme next year. The Free SHS Education policy takes away the burden of paying for tuition fee and other related cost on parents.