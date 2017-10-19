Ghana Post lauds the implementation of new Digital Address System

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-18

GhanaPostGPS is a "home-grown" location-based system which generates addresses for every location

Ghana Post is proud to announce that a completely new Digital Address System which generates unique postcodes has been launched at the Accra International Conference Center by the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

This digital address system gives our business the opportunity to easily reach all Ghanaians and connect with all government agencies and other corporate networks.

Ghana Post in collaboration with the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Communications, in line with Government’s commitment to transform and formalize the economy, has brought this innovation to all Ghanaians and foreign residents alike.

The National Identification Project is the second most important process of formalizing the economy. The digital address is a key requirement during registration of citizens and residents.

Digital Addressing will now be the single most important tool for all citizens to locate government departments, business partners, friends and relatives accurately and quickly. This new addressing system will change the way we do things forever and will, therefore, lead to a formalized economy as well as change the entire business landscape.

GhanaPostGPS is a “home-grown” location-based system which provides the most effective means of addressing every location. The whole of Ghana has been mapped and every location has a Digital Address. The Addressing system is nationally integrated and it will house a comprehensive database of all properties in the country.

The new Post Code Range is based on the regional telephone codes used by the erstwhile Post & Telecommunications, where 02 was for Greater Accra, 05 for Ashanti and 09 for Volta, etc. Ghana Post by this has set the stage for commercial focus for the country.

The location system comes with all the necessary security protections including but not limited to a privacy policy protected by the Data Protection Act 843, fortified architecture, various access level controls and an inter-ministerial data privacy committee that will monitor and ensure the security of the entire system.

Ghana Post encourages all citizens and residents of Ghana to get their digital addresses with postcodes now.

We look forward to bringing efficient product and services to your doorstep through the digital addressing system.