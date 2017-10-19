Free SHS policy will collapse basic education – Spio-Garbrah

play videoFormer Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508456303_373_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Trade and Industry Minister and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] has said the introduction of the Free SHS policy by the NPP government will collapse basic education in the country.

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah said focus is being placed on second cycle to the detriment of basic education which was the focus of the NDC during their time in power.

Free SHS policy has been implemented by the NPP government in fulfilment of their campaign promise to the people of Ghana. Students who were admitted in the various public second cycle institutions in the country for the 2017/2018 academic year did not pay an admission fee, tuition fee and feeding fee.

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah believes the free policy should include making the basic level free as well, if the government is indeed committed to giving every child equal opportunities.

