First National Insurance conference opens

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

2017-10-19

Aretha Duku, President, Ghana Insurers Association (GIA)

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is billed to deliver the keynote address at the first-ever National General Insurance conference at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra today.

Mr Ofori-Atta will be speaking on the theme: ‘Transforming the General Insurance Industry through Self-Regulation, Financial Capacity and Business Innovation.’

The General Insurance conference is organised by the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) under the auspices of the General Insurance Council (GIC).

The objective of the annual conference is to create a national platform for discussing and addressing key issues that affect General Insurance and to create awareness about General Insurance among policy makers and other key institutions and stakeholders in the country.

The full day event will be attended by delegates from the General Insurance industry, chief executives of insurance companies and allied industry, officials from the National Insurance Commission, among others.

Steven Oluoch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICEA Lion General Insurance, one of the most prominent general insurance companies in Nairobi, Kenya and the entire East Africa, will give the main presentation.

Other notable speakers will include Justice Yaw Ofori, Insurance Commissioner; Aretha Duku, President of the Ghana Insurers Association and Kwame Ofori, Chairman of the General Insurance Council of the Ghana Insurers Association.

Ms. Aretha Duku, President of the GIA, said of the conference: “I look forward to fruitful discussions that would direct us as to how to fully utilize the benefits of self-regulation, improve our financial capacity and tap into the benefits associated with social media and technology.”

Kwame Ofori, Chairman of the General Insurance Council said: “This conference is a culmination of years of dreams and efforts by the General Insurance Council to tell the story of the impact of this line of insurance business on the lives and properties of individuals and on the country as a whole.”

He reiterated that the conference theme is quite auspicious at this time in view of its focus on three thematic areas that have the potential of making the General Insurance industry better.