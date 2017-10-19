ETI and SCB pull indices levels down

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: Gideon Amoaning-Kyei

2017-10-19

The equities market indices closed today’s trading session on a lower level weighed down by price declines in Ecobank Transnational and Standard Chartered Bank. The Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index (GSE-CI) declined marginally by 0.46 points to ~2,317 points while the Databank Stock Index (DSI) retreated by 10.53 points to ~29,784 points. The year-to-date returns of the GSE-CI and the DSI are recorded at 37.12% and 33.36% respectively.

A total of 215,332 shares valued at GH¢149,463 exchanged hands on the bourse. Ecobank Transnational and Starwin Products emerged the most actively traded stocks, accounting for ~75% of the aggregate volume of shares traded. The market capitalization of the Ghana Stock Exchange was thus recorded at ~GH¢ 58,248 million.

6 counters advanced in price while 2 counters declined in price. Total Petroleum Ghana, the best performer of the day, gained 5Gp to GH¢2.66. CAL Bank increased by 4Gp to settle at GH¢1.05 while PBC Ltd. inched up by 1Gp to 6Gp. Ecobank Ghana and Ghana Oil Company edged up by 3Gp each to GH¢7.43 and GH¢2.46 respectively.

Standard Chartered Bank topped the laggard’s chart. The counter lost 10Gp to GH¢19.56. SIC Insurance Company shed 2Gp to 10Gp while Ecobank Transnational Inc. trimmed 1Gp to settle at 18Gp.