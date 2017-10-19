EOCO arrests 3 Ghanaians over £5-million romance scam

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 arrested two Ghanaians and their UK-based accomplice over their alleged involvement in trade-based money laundering and £5-million romance fraud.

Deputy Director of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Nana Antwi, told journalists at a press conference in Accra that over 16 British nationals fell victim to the three suspects-namely Opoku Agyemang, Moro Musah and Sabina Adzre.

The investigation code-named Operation Grateful was led by EOCO, with collaboration of officers from the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), backed by uniformed police,” Nana Antwi told media men in Accra.

“Because it was simultaneous, the UK law enforcement officers also took part at their end and in the case of Ghana, it has resulted in the arrest of two suspects in Accra, believed to be involved in this high-end money laundering,” he said.

“…This is a complex organised financial crime”, Nana Antwi noted, adding investigations are on-going.

“A joint, simultaneous operation to arrest and search premises here and in the UK has been undertaken this morning,” he said, adding: “A certain Opoku Agyemang has been arrested in the UK.”