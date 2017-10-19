Energy Commission to audit fuel stations

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The Energy Commission has served notice to embark on a nationwide audit of Gas and fuel filling stations to ensure that electrical installations and wiring conforms to standard to prevent fire outbreaks.

According to the commission, wiring and installations of Gas and fuel filling stations require special electronic installations due to the flammable environment in which they operate.

The commission is threatening to disconnect such stations and other public facilities including MMDA’s, Hotels among others found to have critical electrical problems as part of the full enforcement of the Electrical Wiring regulation 2011(LI.2008).

This was made known by the Lead Officer of the Electrical Wiring Program at the Energy Commission Solomon Sarpong during an interview with Kasapa news at the sideline of the media interaction Wednesday in Koforidua.

This comes on the heels of a gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra which killed seven people with over 132 people suffering various degrees of injuries.

The Commission has also announced that it will start full enforcement of the Electrical Wiring Regulations law from next week as about 5726 electricians have been certified nationwide. This means non-certified electricians in the country will be prohibited from executing wiring and any other electrical installations rending them jobless until they get certification from the commission.

Per the regulation, the public is required by law to engage only Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals (CEWP) to work on electrical installations.