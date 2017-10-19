Diplomats are not spies – Iain Walker

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker has described perceptions that diplomats in the country are spies as erroneous.

Diplomats in Ghana have been described as spies by a section of the public.

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) Dr. Kwesi Aning has also stated that he has no respect for diplomats in Ghana because most of them fabricate stories to gain promotions in their respective countries.

Dr. Aning made the claim after a 2011 Wikileaks report named him as describing President Akufo-Addo as a drug

The security analyst has since denied that report and described it as a complete fabrication adding that most diplomats in Ghana make up stories to enhance their value in their countries.

But speaking on Morning Starr Thursday, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, said diplomats cannot be described as spies and liars .

“Diplomats are not spies as people think,” Mr. Walker told host Francis Abban.

Mr. Walker who takes over from the charismatic John Benjamin also stated that he is not seeking to emulate the style of his predecessor. According to him, he has own unique style that he is bringing onboard.