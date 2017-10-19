‘Digitise courts, Parliament too’ – Asare

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-19

Government must move to ensure that manual operations in Ghana’s Parliament and all the courts in the country are replaced with digital systems, Kwaku Asare, a United States-based Ghanaian professor, has said.

According to him, the time is due for parliamentary and court proceedings to be placed online for the benefit of researchers, irrespective of wherever they may be residing on the globe.

His comments follow the launch of the National Digital Property Addressing System by the Akufo-Addo-led government, a system the president said, marked the dawn of a new era in the history of Ghana.

Addressing participants at a ceremony to officially launch the National Digital Property Addressing System at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, President Akufo Addo said he and his government will provide the necessary leadership to ensure that the project is sustained and successful.

Commenting on this on his Facebook page on Thursday, October 19, Prof Asare said: “There is not a single reason why proposed bills, statutory instruments, Acts and all superior court judgments are not online.

“Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his digitising team should take matters into their hands, storm Parliament and the courts, and digitise the hell out of them.”