Digital property address system goes live today

Government will today, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 launch the National Digital Property and Address System.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace the launch of the system, a precursor to the National Identification Authority’s Ghana card, a national identification card.

The system which is expected to ease the search of location in the country and boost emergency service delivery will aid government policies, planning and accurate data for service delivery.

Vokacom, a Ghanaian information technology firm, designed the system and it is partnering the Ghana Post Company Limited to roll it out, with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), expected to host the data.

The system

The system is location-based and it is expected to provide an effective means of addressing every location and place in the country, including undeveloped parcels of land, using an information technology application (app).

The app will generate a unique code for every property or location in Ghana, using the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology.

A national address registry will be imbedded into the system to enable individuals to validate their home and business addresses for easy direction and identification purposes.