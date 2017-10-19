Culture of silence gone; arrest lawless youth – Baako to Police

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has urged the Police to immediately arrest a bunch of lawless youth who closed down the offices of private Newspaper, Daily Guide, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region Wednesday morning.

According to him, the youth have no power to close down a media organization even if they think that entity is being irresponsible in the discharge of its duties.

Angry members of the Kumasi Youth Association embarked on the action following stories done by the newspaper on the Asantehene which the youth consider unpalatable.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been in the news recently over an alleged case of money laundering in the UK which was widely published in the local media. But management of Ghana International Bank has cleared the Asantehene of any suggestions of alleged money laundering held against him.

The group argues that the recent publication by the private newspaper had defamed the Asantehene, hence their action.

The group is demanding an apology from the Newspaper to Otumfuo else they will permanently shut down the office.

However speaking on Peace FM Wednesday, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako stated that the dark days of ‘culture of silence’ where the media was intimidated is far gone, adding that such reprehensible action by the youth must not be countenanced.