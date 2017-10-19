Creation of Ahafo Reg: 9-member team inaugurated for solid campaign

The Ahafo Council of Chiefs has inaugurated a 9-Member Communication team to kick-start an earnest campaign towards the creation of the new region for Ahafo enclave of the Brong Ahafo region.

The team led by Professor Agyewodin Adu Gyamfi Ampem, Paramount chief of Acherensua and Nana Akwasi Bosompra l, Paramount chief of Goaso Traditional Area also include two representatives each from the two major political parties- [NPP,NDC].

The team is mandated to constitute communication team in each district and traditional areas within the Ahafo Area to start a door to door campaign towards the achievement of the Ahafo Region.

Nana Owusu Antwi, Secretary of Ahafo Council of Chief who is also a member of the committee in a Goaso based Success FM interview on Tuesday said the communication team is expected to start work by next week.

“We are starting work next week, we have to inaugurate districts and traditional areas communication team first before we embark on market centres to market centres, lorry stations to lorry station and community by community to create awareness and also educate our people the need for the region and the importance of their participation. he explained.

The traditional rulers within the enclave have reiterated the fight for Ahafo Region is not a new thing, indicating it dates back to 1986.

According to them, in their efforts to see this development materialized, have written countless petitions to authorities since February, 1986, 28th February, 1987, 3rd Dec. 1990, 27thAug, 1991, 7th July, 1994 and Feb, 12th, 2003.

Council of State’s approval

The Council of State unanimously approved the proposal to create the regions after studying petitions on the matter.

The Council, therefore, advised President Akufo-Addo to appoint a Commission of Enquiry “to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of the new regions.”

Upon receiving a favourable response from the Council of State, the President is mandated by the Constitution to appoint a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the need for the creation of the new region.

Should the Commission be convinced that such a need pertains, it will recommend the places and issues for a referendum. The matter will then be referred to the Electoral Commission for a referendum to be held according to the recommendations of the Commission.