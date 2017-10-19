Coral ‘Paint Your Dream Into Reality’: Civil engineer wins last Hyundai Accent saloon car

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The Coral ‘Paint Your Dream Into Reality’ promotion has come to an end with a 36-year-old civil engineer becoming the final winner of a brand new Hyundai Accent saloon car.

Francis Owusu Karikari who received his car on Wednesday, 19th October 2017 said he nearly missed the opportunity to win as he has been out of the country for almost a year and returned around the time the promotion was about ending.

He said he asked his boss to get his office repainted upon his return to the country to give the place a fresh look and that’s how his journey to winning the car began.

“It was my boss who came to purchase the paints but fortunately I was the person around when he brought the paint… I took that opportunity to look sharp and opened the paint and I found the dummy key inside the paint”.

Francis Karikari said since he’s been asking his boss for a car for a while now so his boss told him to go claim the car for himself adding that he almost missed the car as he presented the dummy key on the final day of the promotion 3rd October.

He noted that before winning the car he was sceptical about promotions and even discouraged people who attempted participating in some.

He was grateful to his boss for allowing him to take the car even though he didn’t buy the paint.

General Manager of Coral Paints Ghana, Yaw Bonnah-Sarpong assured that Coral will continue giving clients the best. He also thanked all Ghanaians for making the promotion a success.

Business Development Manager for Coral Paints Ghana, Luiz Carlos Da Silva announced that ready mixed colours of Coralatex now contain UV resistant pigments which enables the colours to keep their original colours much longer.

“All colours fade under the sun, some colours will fade faster like the dark colours, some colours will fade slower like the lighter shades but all colours will fade. The UV resistant pigments have doubled the longevity of the colours,” he said.

The Coral ‘Paint Your Dream into Reality’ promotion which began on the 2nd of April 2017 gave out six brand new Hyundai Accent saloon cars to six lucky winners from different walks of life.

Mawunyo Atoklo won the first car whilst Mensah Koevi received the second car. A 29-year-old accountant, Abdul-Jabbar Agyemang was the third winner and a 61-year-old painter, Kwame Badu was the fourth.

Crime Officer of the Konongo Divisional Police Command, Emmanuel Mwinsori took home the fifth car and an elated Francis Karikari was the lucky man to win the last car.