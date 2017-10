General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-19

Cedi House



Cedi House, the building that houses the Agricultural Development Bank, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Bank of Ghana Annex, undertook a fire drill on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

In a simulation exercise, occupants of the building were moved to safety.

Class News’ Mercy Akrofi reported seeing an ambulance, fire tenders and police vehicles on the scene.

It is recalled that fire gutted the building on 13 October, 2016.