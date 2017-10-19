Anyidoho lacks qualities to be NDC General Secretary – Former Tamale Mayor

Politics of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

A former Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Abdul Hanan Gundadow has explicitly stated that current Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in charge of operations, Koku Anyidoho does not have the requisite qualities to be the party’s chief scribe.

In his view, the position requires a mature combative rookie and articulate functionary who is capable of propagating its policies and agenda beyond the traditional voter and the message and must imminently resonate with people across the country.

These he observed, however, are missing in Mr Koku Anyidoho who earlier this week announced his decision to contest as General Secretary of the party.

“The NDC needs a combative rookie as its chief scribe going into the next election. Someone who will clearly and maturely articulate the party’s policy and agenda beyond the traditional voter and the message must imminently resonate with people across the country. I can’t find these attributes in Koku!”,he stated.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he has not made up his mind not to contest for reelection following an announcement of the party’s election timetable for new leaders.

He discounted claims he is stepping down maybe to pick up another challenge as claimed by some people within the party including Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations, Koku Anyidoho.

The General Secretary popularly known as General Mosquito made the clarification on Kumasi based Angel Fm on Tuesday.

On Monday, his Deputy, Koku Ayidoho confirmed that he will vie for the position because his immediate boss, Asiedu Nketia has said he is going to step down.

“Asiedu Nketia has given me his endorsement and some bigwigs and I see that, as beauty of democracy because if he has decides not to contest why should I refuse. I will gladly step in his shoes and work for the party”, he was quoted as saying.

However, Mr Asiedu Nketia on Tuesday denied the statement by his subordinate indicating that, he has not made such a statement anywhere.

“This is not how I do my things if indeed I want to step down; I will call for a press conference and make it clear to the media. Then I would also give reasons for that”. He explained.

He furthered stated that “If anybody (Koku Ayidoho) wants to contest and on that basis he say I said am not contesting and again endorsed him, no, no, no, …… I will not make such declaration in that way”.

“I haven’t sent Koku Ayidoho anywhere. I haven’t said that to him. If he would like to contest, he should come out to say he wants to contest and if the party wants him as general secretary, of course, they will for vote him”. General Mosquito stressed.